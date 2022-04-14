Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.05. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $329.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.38.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

