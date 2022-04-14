Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $222.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $646.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

