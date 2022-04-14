Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.53

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 31657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.43.
In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
