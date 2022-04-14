Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.53

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.53 and last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 31657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of -0.43.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

