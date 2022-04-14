Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

DX opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DX. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.