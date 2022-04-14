EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

NYSE:EGP traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.18. 13,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,129. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

