easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 697.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday.

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Monday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 573.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 590.20.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

