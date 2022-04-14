Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 45,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,796. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENX. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $953,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,041,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 73,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

