Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ENX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 45,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,796. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
