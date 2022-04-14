Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 1,467,371 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 329,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 402,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

