Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Edison International reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,425. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

