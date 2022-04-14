Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $17.10. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 19,378 shares changing hands.
EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
