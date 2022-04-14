Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $17.10. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 19,378 shares changing hands.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

