Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $221.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,048. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $238.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.