Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,074,000 shares, a growth of 636.6% from the March 15th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.6 days.

OTCMKTS ECIFF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading on Thursday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

