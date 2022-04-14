Electrify.Asia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53,521.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $494,511.32 and $53,521.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

ELEC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

