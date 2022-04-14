Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 468,454 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $61,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $403,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,239,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,206. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

