Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. 509,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,688. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.