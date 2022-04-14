Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.43. 249,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 598,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

The company has a current ratio of 35.62, a quick ratio of 35.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.76. The stock has a market cap of C$472.39 million and a P/E ratio of -20.77.

Get Emerita Resources alerts:

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.