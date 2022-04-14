Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $25,154.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.07538484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,926.74 or 1.00088380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041011 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

