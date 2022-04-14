Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives $22.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELEZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. 23,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Endesa has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.24.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.