Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGIY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 330,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,226. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.