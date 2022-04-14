Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.64. Ennis shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 66,997 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $484.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 121,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 98.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 333.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

