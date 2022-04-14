Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 329.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,908,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 200,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after buying an additional 194,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.99.

ENPH stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.69. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

