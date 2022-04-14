EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

ENQUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.47 on Monday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.