EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
ENQUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.