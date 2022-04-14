Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

ESVIF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.57. 223,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

