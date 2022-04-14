EPIK Prime Market Capitalization Tops $27.83 Million (EPIK)

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $27.83 million and $520,548.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00104479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

