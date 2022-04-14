Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EFX opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.21.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

