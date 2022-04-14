Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 14th (AAVVF, AETUF, AIAGY, AMKBY, ASOMY, AZN, BIREF, BTEGF, CABGY, CNI)

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 14th:

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,850 ($50.17) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14).

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from £115 ($149.86) to £120 ($156.37).

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from 1,212.00 to 1,103.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 11 to CHF 8.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00.

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from SEK 250 to SEK 235. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$16.00.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.40 ($67.83) to €59.80 ($65.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC to €11.60 ($12.61).

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00.

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from 235.00 to 215.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$4.50.

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from SEK 140 to SEK 130. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from 3,100.00 to 3,000.00.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €89.00 ($96.74) to €86.00 ($93.48). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,675 ($21.83) to GBX 1,775 ($23.13).

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 110 to SEK 120. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €88.00 ($95.65) to €95.00 ($103.26). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 264 to CHF 260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.91) to €37.00 ($40.22).

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17).

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from 750.00 to 850.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from CHF 80 to CHF 85.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.88) to GBX 2,700 ($35.18).

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$82.50 to C$115.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50.

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €15.50 ($16.85) to €14.00 ($15.22). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22).

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €282.00 ($306.52) to €294.00 ($319.57). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from CHF 415 to CHF 450.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17).

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13).

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 59 to SEK 63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 105 to CHF 100.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$60.00.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from 110.00 to 125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$49.53 to C$58.00.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$75.00.

