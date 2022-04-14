EUNO Trading 52.7% Lower This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded 52.7% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,285.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00363178 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,509,658,763 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

