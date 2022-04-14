Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Short Interest Up 249.0% in March

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS EUCMF remained flat at $$27.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. Eurocommercial Properties has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Get Eurocommercial Properties alerts:

Eurocommercial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocommercial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocommercial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.