Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in March

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF remained flat at $$11.83 during trading on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.