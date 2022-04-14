EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE EVGO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 2,436,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. EVgo has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $84,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $33,000. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

