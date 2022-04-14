Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.21.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

