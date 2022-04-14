Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Down 96.7% in March

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Exlites Holdings International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.00.
About Exlites Holdings International
