Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Down 96.7% in March

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. Exlites Holdings International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals.

