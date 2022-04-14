Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 341.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EXPGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 260,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. Experian has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.