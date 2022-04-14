extraDNA (XDNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,302.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $55,526.26 and $3,302.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,933.66 or 1.00105716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00256645 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00116768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00357549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00135426 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001358 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

