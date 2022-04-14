Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a market capitalization of $367.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.