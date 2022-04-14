Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

