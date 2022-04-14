FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCIC remained flat at $$2.68 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $9.27 million, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 2.06. FCCC has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

