Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $104.11 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

