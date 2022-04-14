FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.43 and its 200 day moving average is $235.33. FedEx has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

