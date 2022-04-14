Ferguson (LON:FERG) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 9,960 ($129.79) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of £132.60 ($172.79).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £130 ($169.40) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a £147 ($191.56) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £125.75 ($163.86).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON FERG opened at GBX 9,958 ($129.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.66 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is £114.04. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 9,056 ($118.01) and a one year high of £136.40 ($177.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.