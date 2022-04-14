Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,487,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 598,807 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

