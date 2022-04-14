Financial Contrast: Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Valens Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $6.54 million 2.95 -$11.82 million ($1.09) -1.12 Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 6.78 -$26.53 million N/A N/A

WiSA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of WiSA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WiSA Technologies and Valens Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00

WiSA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 371.31%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 141.68%. Given WiSA Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Valens Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -180.71% -83.06% -65.73% Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72%

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats WiSA Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells modules and integrated circuits for home entertainment and wireless audio market in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

