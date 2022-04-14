Financial Survey: Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) vs. Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wejo Group and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pegasystems 0 2 6 0 2.75

Wejo Group currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.46%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $133.22, suggesting a potential upside of 73.56%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wejo Group and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wejo Group $2.57 million 122.10 -$217.78 million N/A N/A Pegasystems $1.21 billion 5.17 -$63.04 million ($0.80) -95.95

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wejo Group and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wejo Group N/A N/A -136.65% Pegasystems -5.20% -16.51% -4.94%

Summary

Pegasystems beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

