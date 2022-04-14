FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Trading 1.2% Higher

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.48. 630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 153.17% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FingerMotion stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FNGR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

FingerMotion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.