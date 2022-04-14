Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$44.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

FTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Finning International alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total value of C$187,418.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,211,093.65. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$38,384.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,214 shares of company stock valued at $542,250.

TSE FTT traded up C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$38.35. The company had a trading volume of 423,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,752. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$29.71 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.93.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.6993891 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International (Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.