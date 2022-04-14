FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 320.1% in March

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 320.1% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 24,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,264,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,400,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

