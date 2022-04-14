FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 320.1% in March

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a growth of 320.1% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 24,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
FinWise Bancorp Company Profile
FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.
