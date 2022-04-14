First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Up 120.7% in March

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 120.7% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:FHS traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 277,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,863. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. First High-School Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First High-School Education Group by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,470 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First High-School Education Group by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

