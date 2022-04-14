First National Trust Co Acquires 241 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.91. The stock had a trading volume of 443,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,937. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.