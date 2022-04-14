First National Trust Co Acquires 301 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $590.39. 2,201,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,352. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $364.27 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.57.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

