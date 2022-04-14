First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in M&T Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.56. 1,300,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,856. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.